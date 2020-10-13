Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

A global plan to phase out fossil fuels
Oct 13, 2020

A global plan to phase out fossil fuels

The International Energy Agency's plan for countries to move toward more renewable energy. Plus, optimism among small businesses is up, sharply, but not for all. And, even during pandemic, Halloween haunted houses survive.

Segments From this episode

IEA's World Energy Outlook provides plan for shift to renewable energy

by David Brancaccio , Jasmine Garsd and Alex Schroeder
Oct 13, 2020
The IEA said, under current conditions, renewables are expected to overtake coal as the primary means of producing electricity by 2025.
David McNew/Getty Images
COVID-19

Small business optimism overall is way up, but not for all owners

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 13, 2020
A survey from the NFIB finds optimism at pre-pandemic levels, but not necessarily for businesses in the service sector like restaurants and retail shops.
Small businesses in the services sector have a more bleak outlook as they continue to navigate COVID restrictions.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

How one Nashville haunted house is trying to stay safe — and scary — this Halloween

by Blake Farmer
Oct 13, 2020
The attraction operators are finding ways to open with modifications. For instance, screaming in peoples' faces is off limits.
Nashville Nightmare owner Brad Webb, left, walks the city’s health director, Dr. Michael Caldwell, through a haunted school attraction ahead of opening weekend.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
Music from the episode

Ghost Duet Louie Zong

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
