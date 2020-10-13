Oct 13, 2020
A global plan to phase out fossil fuels
The International Energy Agency's plan for countries to move toward more renewable energy. Plus, optimism among small businesses is up, sharply, but not for all. And, even during pandemic, Halloween haunted houses survive.
Segments From this episode
IEA's World Energy Outlook provides plan for shift to renewable energy
The IEA said, under current conditions, renewables are expected to overtake coal as the primary means of producing electricity by 2025.
Small business optimism overall is way up, but not for all owners
A survey from the NFIB finds optimism at pre-pandemic levels, but not necessarily for businesses in the service sector like restaurants and retail shops.
How one Nashville haunted house is trying to stay safe — and scary — this Halloween
The attraction operators are finding ways to open with modifications. For instance, screaming in peoples' faces is off limits.
