Why investors have nowhere to go but the stock market
Aug 26, 2020

It has to do with interest rates. Plus, Teva Pharmaceuticals charged with price-fixing. Also, the data on the U.S.-China trade deal. And, how cutting payroll taxes could contribute to the depletion Social Security benefits.

Segments From this episode

Interest rates are expected to stay low. Investors may have nowhere to go but the stock market.

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, has more.
U.S.-China phase one trade deal: It's alive, but is it well?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Rose Conlon and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 26, 2020
There's a deal, sure, but it's not looking good in terms of hitting targets.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Teva Pharmaceuticals, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, has been charged in an industry-wide price fixing scheme

Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd reports.
COVID-19

Payroll tax cut could mean Social Security benefits run out sooner

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 26, 2020
A lot of older Americans rely on Social Security benefits to pay their bills.
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
