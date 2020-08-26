Aug 26, 2020
Why investors have nowhere to go but the stock market
It has to do with interest rates. Plus, Teva Pharmaceuticals charged with price-fixing. Also, the data on the U.S.-China trade deal. And, how cutting payroll taxes could contribute to the depletion Social Security benefits.
Segments From this episode
Interest rates are expected to stay low. Investors may have nowhere to go but the stock market.
Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, has more.
U.S.-China phase one trade deal: It's alive, but is it well?
There's a deal, sure, but it's not looking good in terms of hitting targets.
Teva Pharmaceuticals, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, has been charged in an industry-wide price fixing scheme
Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd reports.
Payroll tax cut could mean Social Security benefits run out sooner
A lot of older Americans rely on Social Security benefits to pay their bills.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director