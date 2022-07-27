Interest rates could be on the verge of erupting
Today, U.S. central bankers will send out the message that they're making it more expensive to borrow money. In the face of mounting demand, Boeing is struggling with supply chain problems. Then, we talk robots in the workforce with senior economics contributor Chris Farrell.
Segments From this episode
As jobs become more automated, how will workers adjust?
Chris Farrell says that while workers may not see massive job losses, technology will alter the mix of jobs and needed worker skills.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant