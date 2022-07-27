The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Interest rates could be on the verge of erupting
Jul 27, 2022

Interest rates could be on the verge of erupting

Today, U.S. central bankers will send out the message that they're making it more expensive to borrow money. In the face of mounting demand, Boeing is struggling with supply chain problems. Then, we talk robots in the workforce with senior economics contributor Chris Farrell.

Segments From this episode

As jobs become more automated, how will workers adjust?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Jarrett Dang
Jul 27, 2022
Chris Farrell says that while workers may not see massive job losses, technology will alter the mix of jobs and needed worker skills.
"Don't fear the march of the robots, but worry instead that too many workers will be left to their own devices in dealing with massive job changes driven by automation," says Chris Farrell, Marketplace's senior economics contributor.
Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

