Interest rates are leading to an ARMs race
There's been an increased demand in adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) as skyrocketing interest rates have made homes a lot more pricey for possible buyers. While these kinds of home loans can lead to lower monthly payments, they carry some risk. The BBC reports on AirBnb's exodus from China. For today's Economic Pulse, we talk to the CEO of the Roosevelt Institute about the prospect of student debt being cancelled.
Segments From this episode
Who would benefit the most from student debt relief?
Student debt cancellation would be an essential move toward affordable higher education, says Felicia Wong, president and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer