Interest rates and high prices seem to be cooling off the housing market
Aug 19, 2022

Interest rates and high prices seem to be cooling off the housing market

Data this week seem to indicate that the white-hot housing market is finally cooling down. We dive into what could be causing the chilling effect, including rising interest rates and still-sky-high prices for homes. And, we spoke to FHN Financial Chief Economist Christopher Low about the latest buzz with the Federal Reserve and meme stocks. 

by David Brancaccio
Aug 19, 2022
Data this week seem to indicate that the white-hot housing market is finally cooling down. We dive into what could be causing the chilling effect, including rising interest rates and still-sky-high prices for homes. And, we spoke to FHN Financial Chief Economist Christopher Low about the latest buzz with the Federal Reserve and meme stocks. 
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

