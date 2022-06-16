Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Interest rate hikes can come with a cost
Jun 16, 2022

Fresh off the Fed's interest rate hike, we look at how the federal funds rate – which affects consumer debt – could impact monthly payments on things like car loans and mortgages. Bear markets are a harrowing time for everyone, but especially nonprofits. Michael Schumacher of Wells Fargo discusses market activity with us.

Segments From this episode

Bear markets are anxious times for many nonprofits

by Samantha Fields
Jun 16, 2022
But a dip in the summer isn't as bad for donations as a dip in December.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 14, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

