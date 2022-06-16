Interest rate hikes can come with a cost
Fresh off the Fed's interest rate hike, we look at how the federal funds rate – which affects consumer debt – could impact monthly payments on things like car loans and mortgages. Bear markets are a harrowing time for everyone, but especially nonprofits. Michael Schumacher of Wells Fargo discusses market activity with us.
Segments From this episode
Bear markets are anxious times for many nonprofits
But a dip in the summer isn't as bad for donations as a dip in December.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director