Intel is putting billions of dollars into European chip manufacturing
Sep 8, 2021

Intel is putting billions of dollars into European chip manufacturing

From the BBC World Service: The semiconductor giant wants the chip-making supply chain to be spread across various regions of the world, so it's planning to expand its manufacturing capacity in Ireland and elsewhere in Europe. Plus, as Lebanon struggles with major energy supply shortages, regional energy ministers meet in Jordan to examine how to alleviate the pressure.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

