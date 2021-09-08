Intel is putting billions of dollars into European chip manufacturing
From the BBC World Service: The semiconductor giant wants the chip-making supply chain to be spread across various regions of the world, so it's planning to expand its manufacturing capacity in Ireland and elsewhere in Europe. Plus, as Lebanon struggles with major energy supply shortages, regional energy ministers meet in Jordan to examine how to alleviate the pressure.
