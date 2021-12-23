Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Intel apologizes after banning supplies from China’s Xinjiang region
Dec 23, 2021

From the BBC World Service: The U.S. chipmaker had published a message to suppliers over human rights concerns in Xinjiang. China denies any wrongdoing. But how did an industry memo become so amplified on Chinese social media? Plus, America eases restrictions on humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan after a U.N. Security Council vote to allow more aid into the Taliban-controlled country. And, South Korea wants to cash in on the potential of the metaverse.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

