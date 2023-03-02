Insulin prices get a haircut — for some people
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly announced it would cut the prices of some of its most-used insulin products by 70%, as well as cap out-of-pocket costs for consumers at $35. We look at what that could mean for patients, most of whom have been paying sky-high prices for the drug. Congress yesterday passed a bill to prohibit ESG — Economic, Social, and Governance — retirement investing, a measure likely to be vetoed by President Biden. And, as part of American Public Media's "Call to Mind" campaign around mental health, we look at the effects of social media on loneliness.
Segments From this episode
Congress passes bill to prohibit ESG retirement investing
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Eli Lilly cuts list price, out-of-pocket costs for some of its insulins
The drug maker announced it's cutting the price of its most commonly-used insulins by 70%, and capping patients' out-of-pocket cost at $35 at certain participating pharmacies.
Loneliness is an epidemic — social media may not always help
Social media platforms that bring people together IRL can help. Those that privilege one-way communication from influencers to followers may make matters worse.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC