Insulin prices get a haircut — for some people

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly announced it would cut the prices of some of its most-used insulin products by 70%, as well as cap out-of-pocket costs for consumers at $35. We look at what that could mean for patients, most of whom have been paying sky-high prices for the drug. Congress yesterday passed a bill to prohibit ESG — Economic, Social, and Governance — retirement investing, a measure likely to be vetoed by President Biden. And, as part of American Public Media's "Call to Mind" campaign around mental health, we look at the effects of social media on loneliness.