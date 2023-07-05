This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Insider trading? Or really, really good luck?
Jul 5, 2023

Insider trading? Or really, really good luck?

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
ProPublica acquired leaked IRS records showing shockingly well-timed trades in healthcare stocks. Reporters and experts think it could be an SEC violation. Plus, airlines are still dealing with a pilot shortage.

Segments From this episode

Pilots are still in short supply. What are airlines doing about it?

by Lily Jamali
Jul 5, 2023
After encouraging early retirement during the pandemic, the industry finds it has a pipeline problem.
Carriers are setting up training academies for future pilots and working to make the job more appealing with better salaries and benefits.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

