Inside the obscure lives of modern railcar-riding wanderers
Mar 10, 2023

Inside the obscure lives of modern railcar-riding wanderers

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The image of a person jumping between railcars and transient living may evoke images of old 20th-century films like "The Outsiders," but a subculture of modern rail riding is going strong today. We spoke with Danelle Morton, host of the new podcast "City of the Rails," which delves into this unseen world. A look at why some bad news in the banking sector caused a stock selloff in that area. And, a preview of today's much-anticipated jobs report. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

