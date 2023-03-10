Inside the obscure lives of modern railcar-riding wanderers

The image of a person jumping between railcars and transient living may evoke images of old 20th-century films like "The Outsiders," but a subculture of modern rail riding is going strong today. We spoke with Danelle Morton, host of the new podcast "City of the Rails," which delves into this unseen world. A look at why some bad news in the banking sector caused a stock selloff in that area. And, a preview of today's much-anticipated jobs report.