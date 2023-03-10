Inside the obscure lives of modern railcar-riding wanderers
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The image of a person jumping between railcars and transient living may evoke images of old 20th-century films like "The Outsiders," but a subculture of modern rail riding is going strong today. We spoke with Danelle Morton, host of the new podcast "City of the Rails," which delves into this unseen world. A look at why some bad news in the banking sector caused a stock selloff in that area. And, a preview of today's much-anticipated jobs report.
Segments From this episode
Bad news triggers selloff in bank stocks
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
What is life like riding the rails?
Danelle Morton, host of the new podcast "City of the Rails," tells us her story.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC