Infrastructure, yes, but also jobs
The bipartisan infrastructure deal appears on again after running into some trouble over the weekend. The wrinkle was President Joe Biden suggesting he won't sign the $1 trillion deal unless a separate bill that Republicans oppose also comes to his desk. Plus, the investment in human capital that comes with the infrastructure deal. And, a new McKinsey report on structural racism in the workplace finds addressing wage disparities could lift 2 million Black Americans into the middle class.
Segments From this episode
Infrastructure deal back on after Biden walks back earlier insistence that the bill be coupled with spending for Families Plan
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Infrastructure plan highlights shortage of skilled workers
The job-creating infrastructure package is being debated at a time when millions of skilled blue-collar workers are nearing retirement.
Closing racial wage gap could lift 2 million Black Americans into middle class, study finds
A new McKinsey report details the sweeping economic disparities Black Americans face.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director