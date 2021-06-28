Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Infrastructure, yes, but also jobs
Jun 28, 2021

Infrastructure, yes, but also jobs

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The bipartisan infrastructure deal appears on again after running into some trouble over the weekend. The wrinkle was President Joe Biden suggesting he won't sign the $1 trillion deal unless a separate bill that Republicans oppose also comes to his desk. Plus, the investment in human capital that comes with the infrastructure deal. And, a new McKinsey report on structural racism in the workplace finds addressing wage disparities could lift 2 million Black Americans into the middle class.

Segments From this episode

Infrastructure deal back on after Biden walks back earlier insistence that the bill be coupled with spending for Families Plan

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Infrastructure plan highlights shortage of skilled workers

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 28, 2021
The job-creating infrastructure package is being debated at a time when millions of skilled blue-collar workers are nearing retirement.
President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan would make roughly a trillion dollars available to repair roads, bridges and other systems.
Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Race and Economy

Closing racial wage gap could lift 2 million Black Americans into middle class, study finds

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jun 28, 2021
A new McKinsey report details the sweeping economic disparities Black Americans face.
A new report from McKinsey says Black Americans are underrepresented in occupations like doctor that are traditional pathways to the middle class.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
You may already be using "open banking." What exactly is it?
You may already be using "open banking." What exactly is it?
4-day workweek idea picks up steam, but questions remain
4-day workweek idea picks up steam, but questions remain
The economy seems great for some people, dire for others. What's going on?
The economy seems great for some people, dire for others. What's going on?
Why you might not want to rush back into the office
COVID-19
Why you might not want to rush back into the office