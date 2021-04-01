The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

How much infrastructure spending does the U.S. need?
Apr 1, 2021

Looking at what state and local governments usually spend on infrastructure, but didn't over the last decade or so because of the Great Recession ... well, President Biden's plan almost makes up for that. Plus, a new report finds underrepresented workers in the tech industry are experiencing greater stress and more incidents of harassment and hostility during the pandemic. And, a closer look at utility PG&E's settlements for victims of California fires.

Segments From this episode

Biden's infrastructure plan is almost enough to make up for what state and local governments haven't spent over the past decade or so

That's according to analysis from S&P Global. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

Work from home exacerbates harassment against some tech workers, survey finds

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 1, 2021
Women, people of color, transgender and nonbinary workers are more likely to report they've been harassed during the pandemic.
More than a third of workers surveyed by Project Include didn't expect their employer to address the harassment fairly.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
PG&E ties compensation of victims to its future through stock

by Lily Jamali
Apr 1, 2021
PG&E equipment caused the Camp Fire and other deadly blazes. What does it mean for victims when the settlement depends on profitability?
Victims of wildfires caused by PG&E equipment wonder how owning the company's stock will compensate them for their lost and damaged homes.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
