Apr 1, 2021
How much infrastructure spending does the U.S. need?
Looking at what state and local governments usually spend on infrastructure, but didn't over the last decade or so because of the Great Recession ... well, President Biden's plan almost makes up for that. Plus, a new report finds underrepresented workers in the tech industry are experiencing greater stress and more incidents of harassment and hostility during the pandemic. And, a closer look at utility PG&E's settlements for victims of California fires.
Segments From this episode
Biden's infrastructure plan is almost enough to make up for what state and local governments haven't spent over the past decade or so
That's according to analysis from S&P Global. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Work from home exacerbates harassment against some tech workers, survey finds
Women, people of color, transgender and nonbinary workers are more likely to report they've been harassed during the pandemic.
PG&E ties compensation of victims to its future through stock
PG&E equipment caused the Camp Fire and other deadly blazes. What does it mean for victims when the settlement depends on profitability?
