Infrastructure is next on the Biden agenda

What to expect from Friday's jobs report, the first since many places in the U.S. moved toward reopening and the latest COVID relief package passed

"Economists are expecting big numbers," Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives said. "The consensus is close to 650,000 jobs [added], so it's the first restarting of hiring, like real hiring, after we got delayed and sort of flattened out during the winter by the resurgence of the virus." At the same time, jobless claims are still historically high. Coronado says a boost in jobs created for the month of March would be great news, but we're still down roughly 10 million people compared to those who were working before the pandemic. "It's a long road to go even if we start seeing really great numbers."