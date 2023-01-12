Adventures in HousingHow We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Inflation tapers a bit, but what’s behind that?
Jan 12, 2023

Inflation tapers a bit, but what's behind that?

Graeme Jennings-Pool/ Getty Images
Inflation tapered off a bit at the end of December, according to the latest data from the Consumer Price Index released this morning. That was in line with predictions and spells good news for many economists, including policymakers at the Federal Reserve, but what was really behind the slowdown? Susan Schmidt helps break down this morning's numbers. The World Bank released a report this week predicting a sharp global economic downturn in the next year, which would hit developing nations particularly hard. And, for our Econ Extra Credit series, we delve into the seminal "Pumping Iron" bodybuilding documentary with journalist Oliver Lee Bateman. 

Segments From this episode

A dive into today's inflation data.

Susan Schmidt explains what's going on in the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
World Bank predicts sharp economic downturn, hitting developing countries hardest

by Lily Jamali
Jan 12, 2023
The projected slump would put the global economy on a razor’s edge, World Bank researchers say.
A vendor sells cereals in Nairobi, Kenya. A recent World Bank report says that a global recession could hit emerging economies especially hard.
Simon Maina/AFP via Getty Images
"Pumping Iron"

How “Pumping Iron” influenced the bodybuilding industry

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Jan 12, 2023
Investors originally thought the documentary was boring, so the filmmakers added drama and conflict.
A screenshot of packaging for "Pumping Iron." The marketing tactics behind the documentary, which featured Schwarzenegger and bodybuilder-actor Lou Ferrigno, affected the sport for decades to come.
YouTube
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

