Inflation tapers a bit, but what’s behind that?

Inflation tapered off a bit at the end of December, according to the latest data from the Consumer Price Index released this morning. That was in line with predictions and spells good news for many economists, including policymakers at the Federal Reserve, but what was really behind the slowdown? Susan Schmidt helps break down this morning's numbers. The World Bank released a report this week predicting a sharp global economic downturn in the next year, which would hit developing nations particularly hard. And, for our Econ Extra Credit series, we delve into the seminal "Pumping Iron" bodybuilding documentary with journalist Oliver Lee Bateman.