Inflation is scaring investors … again
May 11, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Stock markets around the world are trading down amid concerns about the possibility of a surge in U.S. inflation. Plus, will China have enough workers in the future? Its latest census shows the slowest population growth in decades. And, as the new parliamentary session kicks off in London, what does the queen of England have to do with economic policy?

