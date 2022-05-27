Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Inflation slowed down just a bit in April. It’s still high.
May 27, 2022

Inflation slowed down just a bit in April. It’s still high.

Has inflation possibly started to peak? The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge slowed to a 0.2% increase last month, which is far less than in March. Helping us to decipher the meaning and discuss more markets-wise is Christopher Low of FHN Financial. The Memorial Day weekend traditionally kicks off the summer driving season, and high gas prices are not expected to slow drivers. We look into how a part of Biden's infrastructure plan targets the replacement of lead pipes, which entered the national spotlight during the Flint, Michigan water crisis.

Segments From this episode

Payments for new mortgages are soaring. That's why home sales are slowing.

by Mitchell Hartman
May 27, 2022
The median monthly payment on a new mortgage is up more than 40% over last year.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

