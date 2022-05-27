We’re trying to raise $200,000 by midnight! Help us reach our goal.
Inflation slowed down just a bit in April. It’s still high.
Has inflation possibly started to peak? The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge slowed to a 0.2% increase last month, which is far less than in March. Helping us to decipher the meaning and discuss more markets-wise is Christopher Low of FHN Financial. The Memorial Day weekend traditionally kicks off the summer driving season, and high gas prices are not expected to slow drivers. We look into how a part of Biden's infrastructure plan targets the replacement of lead pipes, which entered the national spotlight during the Flint, Michigan water crisis.
Payments for new mortgages are soaring. That's why home sales are slowing.
The median monthly payment on a new mortgage is up more than 40% over last year.
