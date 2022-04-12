Inflation reaches heights not seen since 1981
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Consumer prices are up 8.5% compared to a year ago. That’s a four-decade high, according to the government’s latest reading of inflation: the consumer price index. It’s the first report fully accounting for higher gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. David Kelly offers up some perspective on market activity on the heels of these inflation numbers. The BBC reports on a small town in Germany that's become the home of some geopolitically important equipment: the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer