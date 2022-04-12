Inflation reaches heights not seen since 1981

Consumer prices are up 8.5% compared to a year ago. That’s a four-decade high, according to the government’s latest reading of inflation: the consumer price index. It’s the first report fully accounting for higher gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. David Kelly offers up some perspective on market activity on the heels of these inflation numbers. The BBC reports on a small town in Germany that's become the home of some geopolitically important equipment: the Nord Stream gas pipelines.