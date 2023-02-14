A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Inflation moderates again — a bit
Feb 14, 2023

Inflation moderates again — a bit

Today's inflation report showed a slight tapering in rising prices — it was 6.4% compared to 6.5% in December. That's a marginal improvement, but it's still much too high for comfort for the Federal Reserve and market watchers who may have been expecting a sharper decrease. The Fed's Vice Chair, Lael Brainard, has been tapped by President Biden to lead the U.S. Council of Economic Advisers. Some states are moving to expand Medicaid to food-related health services, which would represent a shift from previous programs. And, why colleges may soon begin implementing more programs designed for midcareer professionals. 

Segments From this episode

The latest inflation data shows a slight moderation in rising prices

Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, breaks down the latest CPI data.
Listen Now
Lael Brainard, Vice Chair of the Fed, tapped for top White House economic advisor role

Marketplace Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Listen Now
Several states experiment with putting Medicaid funds towards food

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 14, 2023
A handful of states received federal waivers allowing use of Medicaid funding for medically tailored meals or nutrition counseling.
A handful of states are piloting programs to expand Medicaid to food assistance. Some experts say it could help address wider health issues faced by patients on Medicaid.
Adam Berry/Getty Images
Why colleges may soon have more midcareer students

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Erika Soderstrom
Feb 14, 2023
Chris Farrell discusses college programs that may portend a return to class for older workers, making the schools "centers for lifelong learning."
Pilot programs for experienced workers at Harvard, Notre Dame and the University of Texas at Austin offer a glimpse at the possible future of continuing education.
Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

