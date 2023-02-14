and we’ll thank you with a Marketplace Investor T-shirt – only through Valentine’s Day!
Inflation moderates again — a bit
Today's inflation report showed a slight tapering in rising prices — it was 6.4% compared to 6.5% in December. That's a marginal improvement, but it's still much too high for comfort for the Federal Reserve and market watchers who may have been expecting a sharper decrease. The Fed's Vice Chair, Lael Brainard, has been tapped by President Biden to lead the U.S. Council of Economic Advisers. Some states are moving to expand Medicaid to food-related health services, which would represent a shift from previous programs. And, why colleges may soon begin implementing more programs designed for midcareer professionals.
Segments From this episode
The latest inflation data shows a slight moderation in rising prices
Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, breaks down the latest CPI data.
Lael Brainard, Vice Chair of the Fed, tapped for top White House economic advisor role
Marketplace Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Several states experiment with putting Medicaid funds towards food
A handful of states received federal waivers allowing use of Medicaid funding for medically tailored meals or nutrition counseling.
Why colleges may soon have more midcareer students
Chris Farrell discusses college programs that may portend a return to class for older workers, making the schools "centers for lifelong learning."
