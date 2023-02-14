Inflation moderates again — a bit

Today's inflation report showed a slight tapering in rising prices — it was 6.4% compared to 6.5% in December. That's a marginal improvement, but it's still much too high for comfort for the Federal Reserve and market watchers who may have been expecting a sharper decrease. The Fed's Vice Chair, Lael Brainard, has been tapped by President Biden to lead the U.S. Council of Economic Advisers. Some states are moving to expand Medicaid to food-related health services, which would represent a shift from previous programs. And, why colleges may soon begin implementing more programs designed for midcareer professionals.