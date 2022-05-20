Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Inflation is now a factor in the exodus of educators
May 20, 2022

Inflation is now a factor in the exodus of educators

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Teachers and other education workers are up against pandemic burnout, understaffed schools and wages that aren’t keeping up with inflation. As a result, a recent study has revealed that job satisfaction among those in the profession is at its lowest levels, forcing already-burdened teachers to leave at record rates. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on other nations to combat global hunger before the G-7 meeting. Christopher Low joins us to discuss the morning's market behavior.

Segments From this episode

For teachers, add inflation to the causes of burnout

by Jarrett Dang
May 20, 2022
And that’s on top of the fact that teacher pay was already relatively low.
Teachers and other education workers are up against pandemic burnout, understaffed schools and wages that aren’t keeping up with inflation.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Yellen calls on international community to mitigate global hunger crisis

by Mitchell Hartman
May 20, 2022
Grain prices are rising at a particularly bad time for poor countries who rely on imports. Droughts have ravaged domestic supplies, and their national currencies don't buy as much as they did last year.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took account of a variety of economic issues during her talk in Germany ahead of G7.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:39 AM PDT
7:33
2:25 AM PDT
7:43
7:45 AM PDT
1:50
4:58 PM PDT
20:07
May 19, 2022
26:44
May 19, 2022
31:39
May 19, 2022
1:02
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address nationwide formula shortage
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address nationwide formula shortage
Homebuilders are expecting the housing market to slow
Homebuilders are expecting the housing market to slow
Courts decide California can't mandate corporate board diversity
Courts decide California can't mandate corporate board diversity
For this Detroit restauranteur, business is still "day to day"
For this Detroit restauranteur, business is still "day to day"