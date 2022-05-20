Inflation is now a factor in the exodus of educators
Teachers and other education workers are up against pandemic burnout, understaffed schools and wages that aren’t keeping up with inflation. As a result, a recent study has revealed that job satisfaction among those in the profession is at its lowest levels, forcing already-burdened teachers to leave at record rates. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on other nations to combat global hunger before the G-7 meeting. Christopher Low joins us to discuss the morning's market behavior.
Segments From this episode
For teachers, add inflation to the causes of burnout
And that’s on top of the fact that teacher pay was already relatively low.
Yellen calls on international community to mitigate global hunger crisis
Grain prices are rising at a particularly bad time for poor countries who rely on imports. Droughts have ravaged domestic supplies, and their national currencies don't buy as much as they did last year.
