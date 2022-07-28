Inflation is hard to swallow. So is the medicine.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Fed has raised rates again, and we are about to get a first look at economic growth in the second quarter. As part of our examination of the Apple TV+ show "Severance," we speak to a Wharton professor about the quest to find purpose in work.
Segments From this episode
More purpose, fewer silos: some keys to meaningful work
In the show "Severance," characters don't understand the point of their work. And they barely know their colleagues.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant