The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Inflation is hard to swallow. So is the medicine.
Jul 28, 2022

Inflation is hard to swallow. So is the medicine.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Fed has raised rates again, and we are about to get a first look at economic growth in the second quarter. As part of our examination of the Apple TV+ show "Severance," we speak to a Wharton professor about the quest to find purpose in work.

Segments From this episode

"Severance"

More purpose, fewer silos: some keys to meaningful work

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
Jul 28, 2022
In the show "Severance," characters don't understand the point of their work. And they barely know their colleagues.
The Macrodata Refinement department at Lumon Industries includes Dylan (Zach Cherry), left, Irving (John Turturro) and Mark (Adam Scott).
Apple TV+
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:18 AM PDT
7:30
2:32 AM PDT
5:52
3:04 AM PDT
1:50
4:50 PM PDT
13:33
4:29 PM PDT
27:12
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 26, 2022
25:42
Commerce Secretary Raimondo on why we need to produce chips in the U.S.
Marketplace Tech
Commerce Secretary Raimondo on why we need to produce chips in the U.S.
Buyers and sellers are feeling a shift in the housing market
Buyers and sellers are feeling a shift in the housing market
Between COVID and pent-up vacation demand, absent workers have businesses scrambling
Between COVID and pent-up vacation demand, absent workers have businesses scrambling
Fed unleashes another three-quarter point interest rate in bid to curb inflation
Fed unleashes another three-quarter point interest rate in bid to curb inflation