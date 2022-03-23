Inflation in the U.K. hits 30-year high, with more demand for food banks

From the BBC World Service: Britain's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, is under pressure to offer more support for households as he prepares to outline the government's spring spending plans. Plus, a last-minute change means teenage girls in Afghanistan won't be allowed return to school for now, which could have longer-term implications for their future job prospects. And, at least 40 surrogate babies are stranded in Ukraine, which is home to one of the largest surrogacy agencies in the world.