Inflation in the U.K. hits 30-year high, with more demand for food banks
Mar 23, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Britain's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, is under pressure to offer more support for households as he prepares to outline the government's spring spending plans. Plus, a last-minute change means teenage girls in Afghanistan won't be allowed return to school for now, which could have longer-term implications for their future job prospects. And, at least 40 surrogate babies are stranded in Ukraine, which is home to one of the largest surrogacy agencies in the world.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

