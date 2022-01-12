Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Inflation hits its highest level in 40 years
Jan 12, 2022

Inflation hits its highest level in 40 years

Also today: COVID concerns have China suspending U.S. flights. Small banks are thinking about dropping overdraft fees.

Segments From this episode

As big banks lower overdraft fees, smaller banks mull their options

by Justin Ho
Jan 12, 2022
Community banks don’t have the same scale as national banks — but they still have to compete and find ways to make up the lost revenue.
While larger banks, like Bank of America, are reducing overdraft fees, smaller banks have fewer options to make up for lost revenue while remaining competitive.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

