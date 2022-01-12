Inflation hits its highest level in 40 years
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: COVID concerns have China suspending U.S. flights. Small banks are thinking about dropping overdraft fees.
Segments From this episode
As big banks lower overdraft fees, smaller banks mull their options
Community banks don’t have the same scale as national banks — but they still have to compete and find ways to make up the lost revenue.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director