Aug 12, 2020
Inflation is not as dead as some have said
You've seen the prices of some foods adding to pandemic strains. Today we'll get a reading on the inflation we live, the consumer price index. Plus, what kind of leader will Sen. Kamala Harris be as candidate for vice president?
Rising food prices make it harder for families on assistance programs to get by
With the pandemic, there are now 43 million people signed up for food assistance through SNAP.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director