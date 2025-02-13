Unlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...Los Angeles Wildfires

Inflation could be lurking in your valentine tomorrow
Feb 13, 2025

Inflation could be lurking in your valentine tomorrow

That heart-shaped box of chocolates is likely to cost you more this year.

Segments From this episode

Roughly 3% of the federal workforce took buyout deal

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The Trump administration has closed its buyout offer for federal workers and is moving on to plans for possible mass layoffs. This comes after a federal judge lifted a pause on the buyout program yesterday.

What does Trump's planned rollback of efficiency standards mean for consumers?

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 13, 2025
The Trump administration and Republican-majority Congress are making reducing the number of federal rules and regulations a priority.
Many of the companies making household appliances have already changed their product lines in response to the newer energy efficiency rules.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Love is in the air — as is inflation

The National Retail Federation is expecting record spending for Valentine’s Day — nearly $28 billion. And a lot of that money will be spent on chocolate, which will be pricier this year.

