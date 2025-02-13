Inflation could be lurking in your valentine tomorrow
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
That heart-shaped box of chocolates is likely to cost you more this year.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Roughly 3% of the federal workforce took buyout deal
The Trump administration has closed its buyout offer for federal workers and is moving on to plans for possible mass layoffs. This comes after a federal judge lifted a pause on the buyout program yesterday.
What does Trump's planned rollback of efficiency standards mean for consumers?
The Trump administration and Republican-majority Congress are making reducing the number of federal rules and regulations a priority.
Love is in the air — as is inflation
The National Retail Federation is expecting record spending for Valentine’s Day — nearly $28 billion. And a lot of that money will be spent on chocolate, which will be pricier this year.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC