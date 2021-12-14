Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Inflation at the wholesale level takes a big jump
Dec 14, 2021

Also: Toyota wants to add an even bigger spark to its electrification efforts. We look at some of the best ways to ensure people use the hundreds of thousands of EV charging stations outlined in President Biden's plans. How to nonprofit hospitals deal with gifts and donation in the form of cryptocurrency?

Segments From this episode

What's the best way to make sure EV chargers meet drivers' needs?

by Justin Ho
Dec 14, 2021
The Biden administration is starting to look at the best way to manage a rollout of electric vehicle chargers, with accessibility in mind.
The Biden administration is pushing for greater adoption of electric vehicles.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Nonprofit hospitals weigh risks of accepting donations in cryptocurrency

by Verónica Zaragovia
Dec 14, 2021
Charities may face questions about taking bitcoin gifts that they wouldn't face with donations in other forms, like cash or stock.
Many nonprofit organizations are considering the benefits and risks associated with taking donations in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.
Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

