Inflation and the presidential race
Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to touch on broad economic themes during her speech at the DNC tonight.
Segments From this episode
High cost of living a key focus as Kamala Harris takes the stage at the DNC
During her Thursday night convention speech, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to stick to themes like creating opportunities for the middle class.
