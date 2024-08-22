Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Inflation and the presidential race
Aug 22, 2024

Inflation and the presidential race

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to touch on broad economic themes during her speech at the DNC tonight.

Segments From this episode

Election 2024

High cost of living a key focus as Kamala Harris takes the stage at the DNC

by Nova Safo
Aug 22, 2024
During her Thursday night convention speech, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to stick to themes like creating opportunities for the middle class.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:56 AM PDT
7:25
3:04 AM PDT
8:59
5:50 PM PDT
14:05
Aug 21, 2024
26:05
Aug 16, 2024
16:02
Aug 15, 2024
2:37
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
A tax deduction business owners love is set to expire at end of 2025
A tax deduction business owners love is set to expire at end of 2025
Democratic National Convention not the pick-me-up hoped for by Chicago area businesses
Election 2024
Democratic National Convention not the pick-me-up hoped for by Chicago area businesses
For most U.S. households, buying a home isn't within reach
For most U.S. households, buying a home isn't within reach
The economics behind a new program protecting undocumented family members of U.S. citizens
The economics behind a new program protecting undocumented family members of U.S. citizens