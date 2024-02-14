Indonesia heads to the polls — and it’s all about the economy
From the BBC World Service: Citizens in Southeast Asia's largest economy vote on Wednesday in presidential and legislative elections.
From the BBC World Service: Indonesia is South East Asia’s largest economy and the world’s third largest democracy. Today citizens vote in the presidential and legislative elections which are dominated by economic issues such as future growth and job opportunities. Meanwhile, farmers in India continue protests over the prices they receive for their goods. And we hear from Racheal Kundananji, the soccer player who has set a new transfer record with her move to San Francisco’s Bay FC.
