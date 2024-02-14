National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Indonesia heads to the polls — and it’s all about the economy
Feb 14, 2024

Indonesia heads to the polls — and it’s all about the economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Citizens in Southeast Asia's largest economy vote on Wednesday in presidential and legislative elections.

Correction

From the BBC World Service: Indonesia is South East Asia’s largest economy and the world’s third largest democracy. Today citizens vote in the presidential and legislative elections which are dominated by economic issues such as future growth and job opportunities. Meanwhile, farmers in India continue protests over the prices they receive for their goods. And we hear from Racheal Kundananji, the soccer player who has set a new transfer record with her move to San Francisco’s Bay FC.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:49 AM PST
6:45
3:05 AM PST
1:05
4:43 PM PST
30:22
3:59 PM PST
27:30
1:52 PM PST
1:05
Feb 13, 2024
18:54
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
"Invisible Beauty"
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency