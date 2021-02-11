I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Individual investor frenzy focuses on cannabis stocks
Feb 11, 2021

Individual investor frenzy focuses on cannabis stocks

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The traders who buy stocks like GameStop have moved on to Tilray, which is seeing wild fluctuations in its share price. Plus, stock exchanges challenge a rule change that would make market data open and free. And, an interview with the co-founder of the 9to5 labor movement.

Segments From this episode

Individual investors are now lighting up marijuana stocks

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Exchanges seek review for rules that would make more stock market data public

by Justin Ho
Feb 11, 2021
The exchanges currently sell this market information, typically to big, institutional investors.
The New York Stock Exchange stands in lower Manhattan on Jan. 3, 2019 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Documentary Studies

How secretaries organized and changed the workplace for women

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Feb 11, 2021
The 9to5 movement started with the feeling of being invisible as a woman office worker, says co-founder Karen Nussbaum.
"We had to carve out our own space both in the women's movement and the labor movement," said Karen Nussbaum, co-founder of the 9to5 movement.
Walter P. Reuther Library, Wayne State University
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

4/17/1975 Rob Viktum

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Moms with straight As in high school get similar leadership opportunities as dads who got failing grades
Workplace Culture
Moms with straight As in high school get similar leadership opportunities as dads who got failing grades
Despite pandemic-driven uncertainty, Americans are buying new cars
COVID-19
Despite pandemic-driven uncertainty, Americans are buying new cars
When it comes to relief, think of the economy as a car tire
COVID-19
When it comes to relief, think of the economy as a car tire
What a jobs recovery might look like as the pandemic fades
COVID & Unemployment
What a jobs recovery might look like as the pandemic fades