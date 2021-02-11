Feb 11, 2021
Individual investor frenzy focuses on cannabis stocks
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The traders who buy stocks like GameStop have moved on to Tilray, which is seeing wild fluctuations in its share price. Plus, stock exchanges challenge a rule change that would make market data open and free. And, an interview with the co-founder of the 9to5 labor movement.
Segments From this episode
Individual investors are now lighting up marijuana stocks
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Exchanges seek review for rules that would make more stock market data public
The exchanges currently sell this market information, typically to big, institutional investors.
How secretaries organized and changed the workplace for women
The 9to5 movement started with the feeling of being invisible as a woman office worker, says co-founder Karen Nussbaum.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director