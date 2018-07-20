Indian workers win "the right to sit"

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … North Korea’s economy suffered its biggest contraction in two decades as international sanctions imposed over the country’s nuclear programs began to bite. But can the economic pressure on Pyongyang force change to its nuclear policy? Then, feeling tired at work? Spare a thought for a group of women in India who have just won the right to sit down on the job. We'll explain how the case began. And, what do you do if you're a luxury clothing brand with excess stock at the end of the season? Apparently you burn it. We'll delve into the world of fast fashion. Today's podcast is sponsored by Memory Bank (mymemorybank.com/apm) and Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace). (07/20/2018)