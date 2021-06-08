Jun 8, 2021
India will roll out free COVID shots for all adults
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Following heavy criticism of the slow pace of its inoculation drive, the Indian government has also performed a U-turn and will now run vaccine distribution centrally rather than asking states to coordinate it themselves. Plus, travelers rush back from Portugal as new COVID travel restrictions take hold in Britain. And, the U.K. faces a shortage of truck drivers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director