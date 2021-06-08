Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

India will roll out free COVID shots for all adults
Jun 8, 2021

India will roll out free COVID shots for all adults

From the BBC World Service: Following heavy criticism of the slow pace of its inoculation drive, the Indian government has also performed a U-turn and will now run vaccine distribution centrally rather than asking states to coordinate it themselves. Plus, travelers rush back from Portugal as new COVID travel restrictions take hold in Britain. And, the U.K. faces a shortage of truck drivers.

