The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Back to Business: The future of America's small businesses More
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What India’s vaccine shortages mean for global supply
Apr 30, 2021

What India’s vaccine shortages mean for global supply

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: As the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, India will limit exports to other countries to ensure there are enough shots for a domestic immunization drive. Plus, a pandemic surge drives the eurozone economy into recession. And, what effect could your name have on your career?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
GDP grows at fastest rate since Reagan era, but there's still pain
GDP grows at fastest rate since Reagan era, but there's still pain
Pledges vs. action: A consultant on the future of corporate social engagement
Back to Business
Pledges vs. action: A consultant on the future of corporate social engagement
Health risks, low pay affecting fast-food workers' appetite for jobs
COVID-19
Health risks, low pay affecting fast-food workers' appetite for jobs
Federal money withheld from "sanctuary cities" back in play
Federal money withheld from "sanctuary cities" back in play