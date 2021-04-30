Apr 30, 2021
What India’s vaccine shortages mean for global supply
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: As the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, India will limit exports to other countries to ensure there are enough shots for a domestic immunization drive. Plus, a pandemic surge drives the eurozone economy into recession. And, what effect could your name have on your career?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director