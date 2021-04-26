Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Outrage as India orders removal of critical Twitter posts
Apr 26, 2021

Outrage as India orders removal of critical Twitter posts

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: India's government made an emergency order to censor tweets that were critical of how the country has handled the pandemic, prompting more criticism on social media as India continues to set new records for daily COVID cases. Also, as the EU hints at opening up for American tourists this summer, Italy eases COVID restrictions. And, the appeal of working from home in one of Cornwall's fishing villages.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Lumber isn't the only thing that's getting more expensive for contractors
Lumber isn't the only thing that's getting more expensive for contractors
Is the American disability system prepared for long COVID-19?
COVID-19
Is the American disability system prepared for long COVID-19?
Biden: U.S. to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50%
Biden: U.S. to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50%
For automakers, California emissions standards play a key regulatory role
For automakers, California emissions standards play a key regulatory role