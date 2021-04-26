Apr 26, 2021
Outrage as India orders removal of critical Twitter posts
From the BBC World Service: India's government made an emergency order to censor tweets that were critical of how the country has handled the pandemic, prompting more criticism on social media as India continues to set new records for daily COVID cases. Also, as the EU hints at opening up for American tourists this summer, Italy eases COVID restrictions. And, the appeal of working from home in one of Cornwall's fishing villages.
