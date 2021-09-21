India to resume coronavirus vaccine exports
From the BBC World Service: India is the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer, and the country's health minister has announced it can resume coronavirus shot exports from next month. And we hear about the factors likely to influence the future of Africa's tariff free deal for access to U.S. markets, the African Growth and Opportunity Act.
