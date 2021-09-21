Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnBack to BusinessMake Me Smart Daily

India to resume coronavirus vaccine exports
Sep 21, 2021

India to resume coronavirus vaccine exports

From the BBC World Service: India is the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer, and the country's health minister has announced it can resume coronavirus shot exports from next month. And we hear about the factors likely to influence the future of Africa's tariff free deal for access to U.S. markets, the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

