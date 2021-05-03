Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "This Is Uncomfortable" here. Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
India’s top court orders government to supply oxygen to Delhi hospitals
May 3, 2021

India’s top court orders government to supply oxygen to Delhi hospitals

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: The Indian Supreme Court has given instructions to help the capital city cope with the COVID crisis. It comes as the world's largest vaccine manufacturer has blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not ordering shots promptly enough. Plus, the European Commission outlines proposals to allow foreign travelers who have had an EU-recognized vaccine this summer. And, Brazil's COVID immunization drive is moving slowly.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
GDP grows at fastest rate since Reagan era, but there's still pain
GDP grows at fastest rate since Reagan era, but there's still pain
Pledges vs. action: A consultant on the future of corporate social engagement
Back to Business
Pledges vs. action: A consultant on the future of corporate social engagement
Why is child care so expensive in the United States?
Why is child care so expensive in the United States?
Oregon retirement savings program offers national roadmap
Oregon retirement savings program offers national roadmap