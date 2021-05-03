May 3, 2021
India’s top court orders government to supply oxygen to Delhi hospitals
From the BBC World Service: The Indian Supreme Court has given instructions to help the capital city cope with the COVID crisis. It comes as the world's largest vaccine manufacturer has blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not ordering shots promptly enough. Plus, the European Commission outlines proposals to allow foreign travelers who have had an EU-recognized vaccine this summer. And, Brazil's COVID immunization drive is moving slowly.
