India outlines a fresh economic stimulus package
Jun 29, 2021

India outlines a fresh economic stimulus package

From the BBC World Service: How rural India, where 70% of the population lives, has been dealing with the costs of coronavirus. And, the head of securities trading at the London Stock Exchange says post-Brexit trading has gone smoothly so far.

London Unbound

London Stock Exchange off to best start for IPOs since 2014

by Victoria Craig
Jun 29, 2021
That's despite Brexit and a recent transition period that some expected would bring volatility to U.K. financial services.
The financial services industry was largely left out of Brexit trade negotiations, but the head of securities trading at the London Stock Exchange says the industry banded together to make its own roadmap for a post-Brexit future.
Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
