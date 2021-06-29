India outlines a fresh economic stimulus package
From the BBC World Service: How rural India, where 70% of the population lives, has been dealing with the costs of coronavirus. And, the head of securities trading at the London Stock Exchange says post-Brexit trading has gone smoothly so far.
Segments From this episode
London Stock Exchange off to best start for IPOs since 2014
That's despite Brexit and a recent transition period that some expected would bring volatility to U.K. financial services.
