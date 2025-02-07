Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Take two minutes to invest in the future of public media by starting a recurring gift to Marketplace. 🎁 🔁 Donate Today!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
India cuts interest rates
Feb 7, 2025

India cuts interest rates

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The Reserve Bank of India has made its first rate cut since May 2020.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:28 AM PST
7:44
3:07 AM PST
14:31
4:35 PM PST
26:04
3:52 PM PST
11:50
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
U.S. nonprofits still reeling from federal funding freeze
Trump's Second Term
U.S. nonprofits still reeling from federal funding freeze
Protesters rally in support of USAID as Trump administration shuts it down
Trump's Second Term
Protesters rally in support of USAID as Trump administration shuts it down
What you should know about the Chinese start-up DeepSeek 
What you should know about the Chinese start-up DeepSeek 
Is the way Trump and Musk are running the economy even legal?
Trump's Second Term
Is the way Trump and Musk are running the economy even legal?