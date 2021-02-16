The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of The Uncertain Hour here. Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Are India’s COVID vaccine exports seeking to counter Chinese influence in Asia?
Feb 16, 2021

Are India’s COVID vaccine exports seeking to counter Chinese influence in Asia?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
New Delhi has gifted millions of doses to its regional neighbors as a sign of goodwill. Also, the new World Trade Organization leader, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, wants to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines. And from oil to metals, all eyes are on commodities.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
As New York Fashion Week begins, the clothing industry ponders its future
COVID-19
As New York Fashion Week begins, the clothing industry ponders its future
LGBTQ people now protected under the Fair Housing Act
LGBTQ people now protected under the Fair Housing Act
What we know about the next round of relief checks
COVID-19
What we know about the next round of relief checks
Musk’s $100 million prize a complement to needed government climate action
Musk’s $100 million prize a complement to needed government climate action