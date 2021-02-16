Feb 16, 2021
Are India’s COVID vaccine exports seeking to counter Chinese influence in Asia?
New Delhi has gifted millions of doses to its regional neighbors as a sign of goodwill. Also, the new World Trade Organization leader, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, wants to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines. And from oil to metals, all eyes are on commodities.
