India bets on a budget boost
Feb 1, 2023

India bets on a budget boost

Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: We look at India's finances as it tries to supercharge its manufacturing sector in a final budget before key elections. Plus, with the value of gold heading to new highs we hear from a mine in Scotland. And, why spending on players in England's top soccer league continues to break records.

