In the Inflation Reduction Act, an electric vehicle made in America matters
There could be a spoiler in the Inflation Reduction Act's incentives to get electric vehicles. Disney Plus may have found a way to elude a Netflix-style post-lockdown subscriber scenario. We look into how the timing of review blackmailing scams is affecting targeted restaurants.
Segments From this episode
The Inflation Reduction Act wants to incentivize electric car purchases – but there's a catch
The bill includes language that would make most existing electric vehicle models ineligible for the tax credit that's intended to make them more affordable.
Netflix saw subscribers drop post-lockdown. But Disney+ might not face the same fate
Disney's streaming service has price and structural advantages, analysts say.
Online review extortion scheme targets the restaurant industry at an unsteady time
Scammers give restaurants bogus one-star reviews, and demand payment to stop.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant