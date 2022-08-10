The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

In the Inflation Reduction Act, an electric vehicle made in America matters
Aug 10, 2022

In the Inflation Reduction Act, an electric vehicle made in America matters

There could be a spoiler in the Inflation Reduction Act's incentives to get electric vehicles. Disney Plus may have found a way to elude a Netflix-style post-lockdown subscriber scenario. We look into how the timing of review blackmailing scams is affecting targeted restaurants.

Segments From this episode

The Inflation Reduction Act wants to incentivize electric car purchases – but there's a catch

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 10, 2022
The bill includes language that would make most existing electric vehicle models ineligible for the tax credit that's intended to make them more affordable.
People look at the engine of a Chevrolet Bolt EV at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on April 15, 2022 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Netflix saw subscribers drop post-lockdown. But Disney+ might not face the same fate

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 10, 2022
Disney's streaming service has price and structural advantages, analysts say.
Could Disney+ run into the same issues as Netflix when it comes to losing subscribers?
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Online review extortion scheme targets the restaurant industry at an unsteady time

by Paul Bibeau
Aug 10, 2022
Scammers give restaurants bogus one-star reviews, and demand payment to stop.
Brian Williams is the general manager at Terrapin, a restaurant in Virginia Beach. He said he tries not to read restaurant reviews too often and addresses any questions that come up about once a month.
Paul Bibeau
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

