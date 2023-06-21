In small-town Minnesota, lessons for a tight labor market
Companies in rural areas like northern Minnesota have been dealing with small labor pools for years. Could they have insight into how management and workers can handle the post-pandemic tight labor market? Plus, as the U.S. continues the will-they-or-won't-they recession game, some countries are already there.
What rurally-based companies can teach us about shrinking labor pools
A remote corner of the U.S. might offer insight into how companies can work with the labor market they've got.
