In small-town Minnesota, lessons for a tight labor market
Jun 21, 2023

In small-town Minnesota, lessons for a tight labor market

Companies in rural areas like northern Minnesota have been dealing with small labor pools for years. Could they have insight into how management and workers can handle the post-pandemic tight labor market? Plus, as the U.S. continues the will-they-or-won't-they recession game, some countries are already there.

What rurally-based companies can teach us about shrinking labor pools

by Chris Farrell
Jun 21, 2023
A remote corner of the U.S. might offer insight into how companies can work with the labor market they've got.
Rural companies in areas with low populations have to find ways to attract and retain workers.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

