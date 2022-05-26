In remembrance of Hazel Henderson, trailblazing environmental activist, author and futurist

Hazel Henderson was perhaps best known as an environmental activist, her work in evolutionary economics and her iconoclastic views of several pillars of traditional economics, such as seeing GDP as a gauge of prosperity. She passed away this week at the age of 89. Her friend and colleague Ralph Nader spoke to us about her legacy. We look into how people are buying less stuff, but more services. Twitter has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations that it deceived users about what it did with some of their private data.