In remembrance of Hazel Henderson, trailblazing environmental activist, author and futurist
May 26, 2022

Hazel Henderson was perhaps best known as an environmental activist, her work in evolutionary economics and her iconoclastic views of several pillars of traditional economics, such as seeing GDP as a gauge of prosperity. She passed away this week at the age of 89. Her friend and colleague Ralph Nader spoke to us about her legacy. We look into how people are buying less stuff, but more services. Twitter has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations that it deceived users about what it did with some of their private data.

Segments From this episode

Remembering Hazel Henderson and her legacy as environmental activist, futurist

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 26, 2022
Henderson was known for her work in evolutionary economics, including championing alternative measures of economic prosperity.
Hazel Henderson was known for her contributions to the field of evolutionary economics including championing alternative measures of economic prosperity.
Courtesy Ethical Markets Media
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

