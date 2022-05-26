We’re trying to raise $200,000 by tomorrow! Help us reach our goal.
In remembrance of Hazel Henderson, trailblazing environmental activist, author and futurist
Hazel Henderson was perhaps best known as an environmental activist, her work in evolutionary economics and her iconoclastic views of several pillars of traditional economics, such as seeing GDP as a gauge of prosperity. She passed away this week at the age of 89. Her friend and colleague Ralph Nader spoke to us about her legacy. We look into how people are buying less stuff, but more services. Twitter has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations that it deceived users about what it did with some of their private data.
Segments From this episode
Remembering Hazel Henderson and her legacy as environmental activist, futurist
Henderson was known for her work in evolutionary economics, including championing alternative measures of economic prosperity.
