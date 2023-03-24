In normal times, central banks just call each other once in a while. Not right now.

No, right now, central banks around the world have moved to a second level of coordination. All of the economic jitters have more people around the world turning to U.S. dollars for investment security. That rapid flow of dollars can upset the balance, and so the Federal Reserve has had to step in and manage things more carefully. Plus, what's referred to as "China's Davos" is underway, but fewer business leaders from the U.S. will be in attendance. Also, protests in France over pension overhauls reach a fever pitch. And, how long until lab-grown meat hits the grocery store shelves?