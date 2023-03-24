Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

In normal times, central banks just call each other once in a while. Not right now.
Mar 24, 2023

Mark Wilson/Getty Images
No, right now, central banks around the world have moved to a second level of coordination. All of the economic jitters have more people around the world turning to U.S. dollars for investment security. That rapid flow of dollars can upset the balance, and so the Federal Reserve has had to step in and manage things more carefully. Plus, what's referred to as "China's Davos" is underway, but fewer business leaders from the U.S. will be in attendance. Also, protests in France over pension overhauls reach a fever pitch. And, how long until lab-grown meat hits the grocery store shelves?

Segments From this episode

So is the banking mess over yet? We're keeping an eye on Germany.

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, explains what's going on with European bank stocks drooping today.
The Fed has had to step in and help manage the global flow of U.S. dollars

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
France protests over pension change intensify

"Marketplace Morning Report" host David Brancaccio filed a dispatch for us from Paris.
Cultivated meat is on the horizon, but has long way to go before it hits grocery shelves

by Ali Budner
Mar 24, 2023
The FDA has approved a chicken product grown this way by California-based company Good Meat. It’s only the second company to get that agency’s green light.
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a cultivated chicken meat grown by California-based Good Meat.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
