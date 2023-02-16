A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

In Nigeria, more money means more problems
Feb 16, 2023

In Nigeria, more money means more problems

From the BBC World Service: Nigeria allows the use of old notes to ease new problems - for now. A plan to replace notes has been beset by problems with a scarcity of cash leading to riots in some cities. Our reporter explains the backdrop and we hear from those affected in Lagos. Plus, one of the world's biggest chip companies says its intellectual property has been stolen. And, why New Zealand is struggling with a shortage of eggs.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

