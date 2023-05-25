In most cities, you’re better off renting than buying a place

The conventional wisdom of old said that more often than not, buying a place to live is cheaper than renting. That's no longer the case except for four major U.S. cities — Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Houston. We look at how housing prices have gotten so high and why they're likely to stay elevated. Plus, the AI boom is driving up demand for microchips, but there are still barriers the industry faces like geopolitical tensions and supply chains. And finally, the BBC reports on a proposal in Spain to subsidize bars in rural towns, which often serve as a community social hubs in the countryside.