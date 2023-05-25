Our May fundraiser ends at midnight on Friday. We need your help to stay on track!
In most cities, you’re better off renting than buying a place
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The conventional wisdom of old said that more often than not, buying a place to live is cheaper than renting. That's no longer the case except for four major U.S. cities — Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Houston. We look at how housing prices have gotten so high and why they're likely to stay elevated. Plus, the AI boom is driving up demand for microchips, but there are still barriers the industry faces like geopolitical tensions and supply chains. And finally, the BBC reports on a proposal in Spain to subsidize bars in rural towns, which often serve as a community social hubs in the countryside.
Segments From this episode
There are now only 4 major U.S. cities where buying is cheaper than renting
That's good news if you're looking to buy in Philadelphia, Detroit, Cleveland or Houston, but what about the rest of us?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC