Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Our May fundraiser ends Friday. We’re 60% to our critical $350k goal. Help us get there! Donate
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
In most cities, you’re better off renting than buying a place
May 25, 2023

In most cities, you’re better off renting than buying a place

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The conventional wisdom of old said that more often than not, buying a place to live is cheaper than renting. That's no longer the case except for four major U.S. cities — Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Houston. We look at how housing prices have gotten so high and why they're likely to stay elevated. Plus, the AI boom is driving up demand for microchips, but there are still barriers the industry faces like geopolitical tensions and supply chains. And finally, the BBC reports on a proposal in Spain to subsidize bars in rural towns, which often serve as a community social hubs in the countryside.

Segments From this episode

There are now only 4 major U.S. cities where buying is cheaper than renting

by Samantha Fields
May 25, 2023
That's good news if you're looking to buy in Philadelphia, Detroit, Cleveland or Houston, but what about the rest of us?
Even if monthly mortgage payments are higher than comparable rent, "you get the benefit of building up wealth," said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:00 AM PDT
42:08
7:25 AM PDT
8:10
7:54 AM PDT
1:50
7:24 AM PDT
12:18
5:26 PM PDT
15:20
May 24, 2023
27:53
May 19, 2023
14:41
"We're right at the beginning of the hard part" of taming inflation, Atlanta Fed CEO says
"We're right at the beginning of the hard part" of taming inflation, Atlanta Fed CEO says
AI is a major concern for striking writers
AI is a major concern for striking writers
Paper ballots can ensure a secure, resilient election next year
Marketplace Tech
Paper ballots can ensure a secure, resilient election next year
Millions may soon lose Medicaid coverage
Millions may soon lose Medicaid coverage

The clock is ticking 🕐🕑🕒 

Our May fundraiser ends at midnight on Friday. We need your help to stay on track! 

Donate Now