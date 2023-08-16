My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

In Barcelona, a tourism paradox
Aug 16, 2023

In Barcelona, a tourism paradox

Manuel Medir/Getty Images
Residents hate them, but millions of tourists visit Barcelona every year — and make major economic contributions. Plus, retailer profit data and rate cuts.

Segments From this episode

How "spendy" are consumers feeling?

by Henry Epp

Government data released yesterday shows consumer spending is up — good news. But individual big retailers’ data, from Target to Home Depot, reveal a more nuanced story.

Why the Fed could eventually cut interest rates again

by Justin Ho
Aug 15, 2023
Goldman Sachs economists predict rate reductions next year based on declining inflation, which would make high rates unnecessary.
The Federal Reserve has been raising the federal funds rate to bring down inflation. If inflation declines further, high rates might be unnecessary.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

