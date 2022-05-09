Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Don’t wait – your gift will be doubled for a limited time.  Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Immigration’s role in the tight U.S. labor market
May 9, 2022

Immigration’s role in the tight U.S. labor market

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A sharp decline in immigration to the U.S. could be contributing to the country’s labor shortage. According to research from economists at the University of California, Davis, the country had 2 million fewer working-age immigrants at the end of 2021 than it would have had if pre-pandemic immigration trends had continued. We spoke to Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell about the consequences of the decline in immigration. Plus, we talk to Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, about what's driving the latest market volatility. And, how far does the U.S. economy have to go before it makes up all of the jobs that were lost to the pandemic?

Segments From this episode

We're about 3.5 million potential jobs short of a full recovery

by Mitchell Hartman
May 9, 2022
We’ve now regained more jobs than we lost early in the pandemic in some sectors.
Now Hiring signs are displayed in front of restaurants in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on March 19, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

As labor shortage persists, fewer immigrants means fewer workers

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
May 9, 2022
The U.S. had 2 million fewer working-age immigrants at the end of 2021 than it would have had if pre-pandemic trends continued.
The decline in immigration may be contributing to the scarcity of workers relative to employers' needs. Immigrants are also well-represented among the ranks of entrepreneurs.
Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:24 AM PDT
8:06
2:34 AM PDT
7:58
7:30 AM PDT
1:50
May 6, 2022
21:19
May 6, 2022
27:54
May 5, 2022
30:35
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
What happens when we run out of sand?
What happens when we run out of sand?
A Warhol painting could fetch $200 million. What's so special about it?
A Warhol painting could fetch $200 million. What's so special about it?
Overturning of Roe v. Wade would change landscape for medication abortion
Overturning of Roe v. Wade would change landscape for medication abortion
Shifting supply chains settle on Mexico
Shifting supply chains settle on Mexico

Limited matching funds remain! 

Right now, Tim Ranzetta and Next Gen Personal Finance are matching gifts up to $60,000 to continue and expand Marketplace’s financial literacy programs! 

Double my donation