Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
IMF warns about the impact of trade wars
Oct 24, 2024

IMF warns about the impact of trade wars

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: In an exclusive BBC interview, IMF Deputy Director Gita Gopinath said tit-for-tat tariffs cause global losses in growth equivalent in size to the economies of France and Germany.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:29 AM PDT
8:59
3:12 AM PDT
9:30
3:52 PM PDT
10:58
3:38 PM PDT
30:01
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
Oct 22, 2024
28:00
Oct 18, 2024
25:37
50 years ago, it was legal to deny a woman credit without a male co-signer
50 years ago, it was legal to deny a woman credit without a male co-signer
There's a lot riding on Boeing's tentative deal with machinists union
There's a lot riding on Boeing's tentative deal with machinists union
If the election is contested again in November, will corporate leaders push back?
Office Politics
If the election is contested again in November, will corporate leaders push back?
13 GOP-led states rejected federal funding to feed kids. Where does that unused money go? 
I've Always Wondered ...
13 GOP-led states rejected federal funding to feed kids. Where does that unused money go? 