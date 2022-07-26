The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

If you want to know how U.S. shoppers are doing, Walmart may have the answer
Jul 26, 2022

The country's biggest retailer is expecting a drop in profits this year as people ease up on buying things. The BBC reports on Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba getting a listing in Hong Kong as well as New York. Also, we discuss the post-crash future for crypto.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

