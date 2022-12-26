If you want a job, keep your friends close but your acquaintances closer
That's the message of a social science theory developed in the 1970s. It puts a different spin on networking, and has gotten a boost from new research. We look back at a summer piece from the BBC's Victoria Craig, which educated us about royal warrants and took us on a shopping trip.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC